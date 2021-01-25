College Sports

Gambrell leads Prairie View over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-56

The Associated Press

PINE BLUFF, Ark.

Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Prairie View beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-56 on Monday night.

D’Rell Roberts had 12 points for Prairie View (5-4, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Lenell Henry added 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Cam Mack had nine assists.

Jalen Lynn had 13 points for the Golden Lions (3-12, 2-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Joshuwan Johnson added 12 points, and Shaun Doss Jr. had 10 points.

