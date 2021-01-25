Loyola-Chicago looks to extend streak vs Bradley

Loyola of Chicago (12-3, 7-1) vs. Bradley (9-6, 3-3)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its sixth straight conference win against Bradley. Loyola of Chicago's last MVC loss came against the Indiana State Sycamores 76-71 on Jan. 10. Bradley lost 69-56 loss at home against Loyola of Chicago in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors. Cameron Krutwig, Tate Hall, Lucas Williamson, Aher Uguak and Braden Norris have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this season and 72 percent of all Ramblers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ramblers have allowed just 54.6 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.CLUTCH CAMERON: In 14 appearances this season, Loyola of Chicago's Krutwig has shot 62.7 percent.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Loyola of Chicago is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Ramblers are 0-3 when opponents score more than 66.

STREAK STATS: Loyola of Chicago has won its last three road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 47.7 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Loyola of Chicago has held opposing teams to 57.2 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Ramblers have allowed just 49.2 points per game over their five-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25