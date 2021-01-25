Coppin State looks for home win vs Delaware St.

Delaware State (0-10, 0-5) vs. Coppin State (6-9, 5-1)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks for its fourth straight win over Delaware State at Physical Education Complex. The last victory for the Hornets at Coppin State was a 70-60 win on Feb. 25, 2019.

SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Anthony Tarke, DeJuan Clayton, Koby Thomas and Yuat Alok have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 56 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 81.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Clayton has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coppin State is 0-9 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 6-0 when it scores at least 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Coppin State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Eagles are 1-9 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Delaware State and Coppin State are ranked at the top of Division 1 in terms of pace. The Hornets are ranked fourth in the nation with 77.2 possessions per game this season while the Eagles are ranked third with 78.2 offensive opportunities per game.

