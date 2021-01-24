College Sports

Baker carries UNC Asheville past Radford 76-68 in OT

The Associated Press

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

DeVon Baker scored 26 points, UNC Asheville made up a 17-point gap to tie in regulation and defeat Radford 76-68 in overtime on Sunday.

Coty Jude sparked a 19-4 rally by UNC Asheville, hitting two 3-pointers, and a Tajion Jones trey forced OT at 67-67.

Jones scored 12 points with six rebounds for UNC Asheville (9-7, 8-3 Big South Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Trent Stephney added 10 points and Jude 9.

The Bulldogs forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Quinton Morton-Robertson had 15 points for the Highlanders (10-7, 9-2), whose six-game win streak was broken. Xavier Lipscomb added 14 points and nine rebounds. Chyree Walker also had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Asheville is now just a game behind Radford for second place in the Big South and the teams meet again Monday.

