College Sports

Allen scores 25 to carry Delaware over UNC Wilmington 67-62

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, N.C.

Ryan Allen scored a season-high 25 points as Delaware edged past UNC Wilmington 67-62 on Sunday.

Dylan Painter had 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Delaware (5-7, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its four-game road losing streak.

Leading 37-36 at the half, Delaware held UNC Wilmington to a season-low 26 second-half points on 8 of 26 shooting (31%).

Ty Gadsden had 14 points for the Seahawks (7-6, 1-3). Joe Pridgen added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Sims had 12 points and six rebounds.

UNC Wilmington defeated Delaware 77-70 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Morse with 30, James Madison topples Northeastern 79-72

January 24, 2021 3:27 PM

College Sports

Clemson women blow big lead, top No. 23 Syracuse 86-77 in OT

January 24, 2021 3:23 PM

College Sports

Grady scores 22 to carry Davidson past UMass 69-60

January 24, 2021 3:05 PM

College Sports

Holmes, No. 16 Indiana women rally past No. 21 Northwestern

January 24, 2021 2:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service