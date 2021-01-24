Holy Cross seeks revenge on Lehigh

Lehigh (2-5, 2-5) vs. Holy Cross (2-5, 2-5)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh goes for the season sweep over Holy Cross after winning the previous matchup in Worcester. The teams last played each other on Jan. 23, when the Mountain Hawks shot 49.1 percent from the field and went 6 for 14 from 3-point territory en route to a three-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The powerful Gerrale Gates has averaged 17 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Crusaders. Complementing Gates is Austin Butler, who is maintaining an average of 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks have been led by Nic Lynch, who is averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Crusaders have scored 70.9 points per game against Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded in non-conference play.FIELD GOALS FOR NIC: In seven appearances this season, Lehigh's Lynch has shot 51.6 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountain Hawks are 0-5 when they score 70 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 70 points. The Crusaders are 0-5 when allowing 75 or more points and 2-0 when holding opponents below 75.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has scored 72 points per game and allowed 80.3 over a three-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross is rated second in the Patriot League with an average of 71.5 possessions per game. The fast-paced Crusaders have pushed that total to 73 possessions per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25