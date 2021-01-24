Thompson, Alatishe help Oregon State beat No. 21 Oregon

Oregon State guard Gianni Hunt (0) drives to the basket past Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson) AP

Ethan Thompson scored 19 points, Warith Alatishe had 14 points and 16 rebounds and Oregon State beat No. 21 Oregon 73-61 on Saturday night.

Jarod Lucas added 13 points, and the Beavers (8-5, 4-3 Pac-12) had a 43-23 rebounding edge en route to their third straight victory.

Thompson, a senior guard, joined Gary Payton as the only players in school history with at least 1,400 points and 400 assists. He was 3-for-11 from the field, but made 12 of 14 free throws

Eugene Omoruyi had 15 points and nine rebounds for Oregon (9-3, 4-2), playing without four projected starters. Freshman guard Jalen Terry had 13 points, and Eric Williams Jr. added 11.

The Beavers broke a 34-34 tie early in the second half with eight straight points and never trailed the rest of the way.

Oregon, which had three games last week postponed due to COVID-19 issues in its program, played without leading scorer Chris Duarte and top rebounder LJ Figueroa, who both tested positive for COVID-19. Oregon also is without starting guard Will Richardson, who has yet to play due to a thumb injury, and center N’Faly Dante, who is out for the year with a knee injury.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: After losing 98-64 at home to Arizona last week, the Beavers have rebounded with three straight wins to move above .500 in conference play. Oregon State sits in seventh place in the Pac-12, but just one game out of fourth.

Oregon: The Ducks had just eight scholarship players available in the loss to the Beavers. They hope to get Duarte and Figueroa back when they go on a three-game trip to Los Angeles next week.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: At Southern California on Thursday.

Oregon: At UCLA on Thursday night.