Parrish scores 20 to lead San Diego over Portland 78-70

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

Josh Parrish had 20 points as San Diego beat Portland 78-70 on Saturday.

Parrish made 9 of 11 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Joey Calcaterra had 12 points for San Diego (2-6, 1-3 West Coast Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Marion Humphrey added 11 points. Vladimir Pinchuk had 10 points as did Finn Sullivan.

Ahmed Ali scored a career-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers, and had six rebounds for the Pilots (6-9, 0-6), who have lost seven consecutive games. Latrell Jones added 14 points.

