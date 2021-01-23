College Sports

Hyland scores 28 to lead VCU past Dayton 66-43

RICHMOND, Va.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 28 points as VCU easily beat Dayton 66-43 on Saturday.

Hason Ward had six points and five blocks for VCU (11-4, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Dayton totaled 13 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Zimi Nwokeji had 10 points for the Flyers (8-4, 4-3). Jordy Tshimanga added 10 points.

Ibi Watson, whose 16 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Flyers, scored five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

