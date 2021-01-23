College Sports

Guadarrama helps New Hampshire fend off Albany 71-64

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.H.

Nick Guadarrama scored 25 points, including a key 3-pointer and two free throws in the last 1:15, as New Hampshire held off Albany 71-64 on Saturday.

Nick Johnson added career-high 18 points with 10 rebounds for New Hampshire (7-5, 6-3 America East Conference). Jayden Martinez added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Jamel Horton had 19 points for the Great Danes (3-6, 3-4), who trailed 35-22 at halftime but came within a possession several times down the stretch. CJ Kelly added 11 points and eight rebounds. Antonio Rizzuto had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Esposito leads Sacramento St. past Montana 89-83 in 2OT

January 23, 2021 5:05 PM

Men's Basketball

UConn men fade in second half, lose at Creighton, 74-66

January 23, 2021 4:58 PM

College Sports

Groves carries E. Washington over N. Colorado 82-76

January 23, 2021 4:59 PM

College Sports

Mann’s career-high 24 helps Florida top Georgia 92-84

January 23, 2021 4:57 PM

College Sports

Adamu scores 21 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 58-53

January 23, 2021 4:45 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service