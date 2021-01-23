Butler scores 21 to carry Drexel past William & Mary 79-64

James Butler matched his season high with 21 points as Drexel beat William & Mary 79-64 on Saturday.

It was their third meeting this season and came about because Drexel's game with Elon and the Tribe's matchup with College of Charleston were postponed.

Camren Wynter had 19 points for Drexel (7-5, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Mate Okros added 12 points. T.J. Bickerstaff had eight rebounds.

Luke Loewe had 15 points for the Tribe (4-7, 2-4). Quinn Blair added 12 points. Yuri Covington had 11 points.

The Dragons improve to 2-1 against the Tribe this season.

