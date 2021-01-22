College Sports

Foster scores 15 to lift Wyoming past Nevada 71-64

The Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo.

Kenny Foster had 15 points and seven rebounds as Wyoming beat Nevada 71-64 on Friday night.

Kwane Marble II had 15 points for Wyoming (9-5, 3-4 Mountain West Conference). Xavier DuSell added 14 points. Marcus Williams had 13 points.

Nevada totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Warren Washington scored a career-high 21 points and had nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (10-6, 5-4). Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 16 points. Tre Coleman had 11 points.

Grant Sherfield, the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer entering the matchup at 19 points per game, had only eight points 2-of-16 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Kamateros carries South Dakota past W. Illinois 65-60

January 22, 2021 10:45 PM

College Sports

Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Denver 70-58

January 22, 2021 10:39 PM

College Sports

Welp scores 15 to lift UC Irvine over Cal Poly 68-49

January 22, 2021 10:36 PM

College Sports

Chatman leads North Alabama past Jacksonville 82-81 in OT

January 22, 2021 10:34 PM

College Sports

Moore leads CSU Bakersfield over UC Riverside 47-45

January 22, 2021 10:28 PM

College Sports

McDonald lifts Arizona to win over Utah

January 22, 2021 10:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service