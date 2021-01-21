College Sports

Belo scores 14 to lead Montana St. over N. Arizona 62-51

The Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Jubrile Belo registered 14 points and seven rebounds as Montana State topped Northern Arizona 62-51 on Thursday night.

Xavier Bishop had 12 points for Montana State (8-3, 5-0 Big Sky Conference) and Amin Adamu added nine points and eight rebounds. The Bobcats have won six in a row for the first time since the 2003-04 season and had five straight wins to open the Big Sky season for the for the first time since 2004-05.

Cameron Shelton had 24 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (4-10, 3-5).

The Bobcats and Lumberjacks square off again in Flagstaff on Saturday

