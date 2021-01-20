St. Mary’s looks to end streak vs LMU

Saint Mary's (9-5, 0-3) vs. Loyola Marymount (7-4, 2-1)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount looks to extend Saint Mary's's conference losing streak to five games. Saint Mary's' last WCC win came against the Brigham Young Cougars 51-50 on March 9, 2020. Loyola Marymount is coming off a 72-69 overtime win over San Diego on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Loyola Marymount's Eli Scott has averaged 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while Dameane Douglas has put up 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Gaels, Tommy Kuhse has averaged 14.2 points and 5.6 assists while Matthias Tass has put up 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lions have given up just 62.3 points per game to WCC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Scott has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. Scott has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Lions are 5-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 2-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Gaels are 5-0 when converting on at least 76.2 percent of its free throws and 4-5 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK STATS: Loyola Marymount has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 64.1.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Mary's defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 25th-best mark in the country. The Loyola Marymount offense has produced just 69.3 points through 11 games (ranked 204th among Division I teams).

