Eytle-Rock scores 14 to carry UMBC past Hartford 57-49

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE

R.J. Eytle-Rock registered 14 points and six rebounds as Maryland-Baltimore County got past Hartford 57-49 on Sunday.

Keondre Kennedy had 10 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (10-3, 6-2 America East Conference). Dimitrije Spasojevic added 10 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Horvath had seven rebounds.

Hartford totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Austin Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (9-6, 6-4). Miroslav Stafl added eight rebounds.

Hartford defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 70-63 on Saturday.

