Childs scores 19 to lift Bradley over Evansville 69-60

The Associated Press

PEORIA, Ill.

Elijah Childs had 19 points and eight rebounds as Bradley defeated Evansville 69-60 on Saturday.

Childs hit 9 of 11 shots.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 16 points for Bradley (8-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points. Rienk Mast had nine rebounds.

Jawaun Newton scored a career-high 22 points for the Purple Aces (6-7, 4-3).

Shamar Givance, the Purple Aces’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only two points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

