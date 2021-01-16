Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs Wright State

Cleveland State (9-3, 9-0) vs. Wright State (8-4, 6-3)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks for its 10th straight conference win against Wright State. Cleveland State's last Horizon loss came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 80-59 on March 3, 2020. Wright State lost 66-64 loss at home to Cleveland State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Cleveland State's Torrey Patton, D'Moi Hodge and Craig Beaudion have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Vikings have scored 71.3 points per game and allowed 63.8 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 56 points scored and 79.3 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TORREY: Patton has connected on 29.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 22 over his last five games. He's also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Cleveland State's Beaudion has attempted 14 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 3 for 4 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Cleveland State has won its last five road games, scoring 68.4 points, while allowing 63.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is rated first among Horizon teams with an average of 78.8 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25