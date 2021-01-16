College Sports

Stith scores 13 to lift CS Bakersfield over Hawaii 60-55

The Associated Press

HONOLULU

Shawn Stith had 13 points as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly beat Hawaii 60-55 on Friday night.

Taze Moore had 10 points and nine rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (8-4, 4-1 Big West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Junior Madut had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-2, 1-2). James Jean-Marie added 11 points. Mate Colina had 10 points.

