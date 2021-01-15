USC looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

Washington State (9-3, 2-3) vs. Southern California (10-2, 4-1)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. In its last eight wins against the Cougars, Southern California has won by an average of 14 points. Washington State's last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2015, a 70-66 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Isaac Bonton, Efe Abogidi, Noah Williams and Andrej Jakimovski have combined to account for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 88 percent of all Cougars points over the team's last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bonton has made or assisted on 60 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Southern California has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 58.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Southern California has an assist on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Washington State has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Washington State has held opposing teams to 37 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

