Williams double-double helps Purdue defeat Indiana 81-69

Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) passes the ball away from Indiana's Race Thompson (25) and Trey Galloway (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Purdue won 81-69. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Trevion Williams scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Eric Hunter Jr. knocked down timely 3-pointers and Purdue defeated Indiana 81-69 Thursday night.

The Boilermakers (9-5. 4-3 Big Ten Conference) were 11 of 17 from beyond the arc, Hunter leading the way with three, Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Brandon Newman each adding a pair. The Hoosiers were just 3 of 18 from distance.

Even missed 3s turned into points for Purdue with Williams available for putbacks, including a one-handed tap-in.

Williams scored 16 of his points in the second half when Purdue led for every one of the final 20 minutes. The double-double was Williams' fifth this season, first since Dec. 29. Ivey added 13 points, Newman 12 and Hunter 11.

Purdue is on a streak of eight straight wins against Indiana, the program's longest since nine in a row (1929-1935).

Newman and Williams finished out the game with six straight free throws in the last 45 seconds as Indiana, which had come as close as six points with under a minute to play, turned to fouling.

The Boilermakers converted 20 of 31 free throws in a game that saw 51 fouls including a handful of technicals.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (8-6, 3-4) with 25 points and four rebounds. Armaan Franklin added 14 points, seven boards and three steals. Race Thompson scored 13, had 10 rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.

Purdue finished shooting 53% for the game, 11 of its 25 field goals coming from beyond the arc. Indiana was 44% shooting and scored 23 points off 14 Purdue turnovers.

Purdue, which wrapped up a four-game road swing at 2-2 against three ranked teams, plays host to Penn State on Sunday. Indiana's scheduled game at Michigan State Sunday has been postponed by positive COVID-19 test results within the Spartan program. Without a fill-in, the Hoosiers next game would be Jan. 21 at No. 5 Iowa.