Johnson carries Stephen F. Austin over Cent. Arkansas 95-69

The Associated Press

NACOGDOCHES, Texas

Cameron Johnson had 21 points as Stephen F. Austin routed Central Arkansas 95-69 on Wednesday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (6-2, 3-0 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Roti Ware added 14 points and eight assists. Nigel Hawkins had 12 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 19 points for the Bears (3-9, 2-2). Samson George added 10 points.

