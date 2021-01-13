College Sports

Watson scores 19 points to carry Dayton past Duquesne 72-63

The Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio

Ibi Watson registered 19 points as Dayton beat Duquesne 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Crutcher had 18 points for Dayton (7-3, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Weaver had six assists.

Marcus Weathers had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Dukes (3-4, 2-3). Toby Okani added eight rebounds.

___

  Comments  

