Murphy hits winner, scores 23 to lift Wofford over VMI 80-78

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Va.

Storm Murphy hit a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left and scored 23 points to lift Wofford past VMI 80-78 on Wednesday night.

After VMI missed a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock with 11 seconds to go in the game, Sam Goodwin grabbed the rebound and flipped the ball to Murphy. Murphy dribbled down the right side of the court and pulled up from the right wing for the winner.

The Keydets took a 78-77 lead with 33 seconds left when Sean Conway made the first of two free throws. Then he followed his own miss and grabbed the rebound, allowing VMI to run the clock down.

Tray Hollowell had 15 points and nine rebounds for Wofford (7-4, 4-1 Southern Conference). Ryan Larson added 13 points.

Greg Parham scored a season-high 29 points for the Keydets (6-6, 1-2). Trey Bonham scored a season-high 20 points. Jake Stephens had 13 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

