Champagnie leads St. John’s past Butler 69-57

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Julian Champagnie had 18 points and three blocks as St. John’s beat Butler 69-57 on Tuesday night.

Posh Alexander had 10 points for St. John’s (7-6, 2-5 Big East Conference). Rasheem Dunn added seven assists.

St. John’s scored a season-low 28 points in the second half.

Jair Bolden had 17 points for the Bulldogs (3-7, 2-5). Bryce Golden added 12 points and Aaron Thompson had 10.

