Hampton looks to sweep UNC-Asheville

UNC-Asheville (4-6, 3-2) vs. Hampton (5-7, 4-3)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton goes for the season sweep over UNC-Asheville after winning the previous matchup in Hampton. The teams last played each other on Jan. 9, when the Pirates shot 50 percent from the field while holding UNC-Asheville to just 38.8 percent en route to the 73-71 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC-Asheville has relied heavily on its seniors. Tajion Jones, LJ Thorpe, Evan Clayborne and Trent Stephney have combined to account for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 81 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team's last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Pirates have allowed just 71.1 points per game to Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Davion Warren has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 48 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bulldogs are 0-5 when they score 71 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 71 points. The Pirates are 0-5 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 5-2 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pirates. Hampton has 27 assists on 80 field goals (33.8 percent) across its previous three outings while UNC-Asheville has assists on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.

