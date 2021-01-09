College Sports

Patton leads Cleveland St. past N. Kentucky 74-71 in OT

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Torrey Patton had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cleveland State to a 74-71 overtime win over Northern Kentucky on Saturday night, the Vikings’ eighth consecutive victory.

Alec Oglesby had 17 points for Cleveland State (8-3, 8-0 Horizon League). Craig Beaudion added 14 points, six assists and five steals. Algevon Eichelberger had seven rebounds.

D’Moi Hodge, who led the Vikings in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Marques Warrick scored a season-high 25 points for the Norse (5-6, 3-3). Trevon Faulkner added 16 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Bryson Langdon had eight assists.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Norse on the season. Cleveland State defeated Northern Kentucky 58-44 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

