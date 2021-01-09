College Sports

Texas-Arlington ekes past Louisiana-Monroe 75-74 on steal

The Associated Press

MONROE, La.

Shahada Wells stole the ball on a busted inbounds play and fed Fredelin De La Cruz with a bounce pass for the game-winner as Texas-Arlington rallied past Louisiana- Monroe 75-74 on Saturday.

Sam Griffin led the Mavericks with 18 points, Jordan Phillips added 16, De La Cruz chipped in 12, Wells 11 and Patrick Mwamba had 10. Wells also had seven assists and six rebounds.

ULM still had 5.9 seconds to answer, but lost the ball off a foot and time ran out in a scramble for the loose ball.

Josh Nicholas had 19 points for the Warhawks (4-7, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Koreem Ozier added 15 points. Russell Harrison had 15 points.

Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Monroe 77-64 on Friday.

