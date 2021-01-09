College Sports

Nuga scores 26 to carry Kent St. over W. Michigan 80-54

The Associated Press

KENT, Ohio

Mike Nuga had 26 points as Kent State easily beat Western Michigan 80-54 on Saturday.

Giovanni Santiago had 13 points for Kent State (4-3, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Justyn Hamilton added 10 points and nine rebounds. Gabe O’Neal had eight rebounds.

B. Artis White had 12 points for the Broncos (2-7, 1-3).

