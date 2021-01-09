WKU looks to sweep La. Tech

Louisiana Tech (8-4, 1-2) vs. Western Kentucky (9-3, 2-1)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech seeks revenge on Western Kentucky after dropping the first matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last played each other on Jan. 8, when Louisiana Tech made just nine foul shots on 16 attempts while the Hilltoppers hit 24 of 31 en route to the two-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kalob Ledoux, JaColby Pemberton, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., Isaiah Crawford and Amorie Archibald have combined to account for 70 percent of the team's scoring this year and 69 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hilltoppers have given up just 67.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.LOVE FOR LEDOUX: Ledoux has connected on 40.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last five games. He's also made 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Western Kentucky is 6-0 when it makes five or more 3-pointers and 3-3 when it falls shy of that mark. Louisiana Tech is 8-0 when it hits at least seven from long range and 0-4 on the year, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Louisiana Tech's Archibald has attempted 53 3-pointers and connected on 28.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 21 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.6 free throws per game and 24 per game over their last three games.

