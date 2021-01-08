College Sports

Perry scores 29 to carry Stetson over North Alabama 86-77

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ala.

Rob Perry had 29 points as Stetson got past North Alabama 86-77 on Friday night.

Perry tied a school record with eight 3-pointers, finishing 8 for 10 from the arc. He added six rebounds.

The game was the Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both teams.

Mahamadou Diawara had 18 points for Stetson (3-4). Christiaan Jones added 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Chase Johnston had 11 points.

Payton Youngblood had 16 points for the Lions (4-3). Detalian Brown added 13 points. C.J. Brim had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Last-minute layup lifts W. Kentucky over Louisiana Tech

January 08, 2021 10:35 PM

College Sports

Defense shines as Cleveland St. beats N. Kentucky 58-44

January 08, 2021 10:30 PM

Men's Basketball

Michigan State stumbles in second half, gets upended by Purdue, 55-54

College Sports

Wells lifts Texas-Arlington past Louisiana-Monroe 77-64

January 08, 2021 10:26 PM

College Sports

James lifts Jacksonville over North Florida 66-65

January 08, 2021 10:20 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service