Jones carries Coastal Carolina past South Alabama 78-65

The Associated Press

CONWAY, S.C.

DeVante’ Jones had 26 points as Coastal Carolina topped South Alabama 78-65 on Friday night.

Garrick Green had 14 points for Coastal Carolina (8-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Deanthony Tipler added 13 points. Ebrima Dibba had 12 points.

KK Curry had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars (7-5, 1-2). Michael Flowers added 16 points.

