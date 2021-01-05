No. 11 Houston looks to extend streak vs Wichita State

Wichita State (6-2, 2-0) vs. No. 11 Houston (8-1, 3-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Houston looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wichita State. In its last five wins against the Shockers, Houston has won by an average of 14 points. Wichita State's last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2018, an 81-63 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Houston's Quentin Grimes has averaged 17.7 points and seven rebounds while Marcus Sasser has put up 15.3 points. For the Shockers, Tyson Etienne has averaged 17 points while Alterique Gilbert has put up 11.6 points.EFFECTIVE ETIENNE: Etienne has connected on 37.3 percent of the 59 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last three games. He's also converted 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wichita State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Shockers are 1-2 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

TWO STREAKS: Wichita State has won its last three road games, scoring 78 points and allowing 73.7 points during those contests. Houston has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.6 points while giving up 55.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 56.3 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

