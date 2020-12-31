No. 16 Michigan stays unbeaten with 84-73 win over Maryland

Michigan coach Juwan Howard reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Freshman Hunter Dickinson had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Franz Wagner scored 19 and No. 16 Michigan remained unbeaten by defeating Maryland 84-73 Thursday night.

The Wolverines (8-0, 3-0 Big Ten) trailed 54-50 with 15 minutes left before Dickinson scored nine points in a 23-5 run that turned a close, contentious contest into a runaway.

Four technical fouls were called during a first half that ended with Michigan up 46-44. After the Terrapins clawed back, the Wolverines emphatically answered behind Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, leading the charge.

Dickinson went 10 for 11 from the floor and 6 for 7 at the line in reaching a season high in points.

Donta Scott scored 19 for Maryland, Eric Ayala had 16 and Jairus Hamilton added 15. The Terrapins (6-3, 1-3) were trying to build on Monday night's upset at No. 6 Wisconsin, but didn't have enough muscle in the middle to handle Dickinson.

After trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, Maryland took its first lead, 47-46, on a 3-pointer by Aaron Wiggins with 18:31 remaining.

It was 54-50 before Wagner buried a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 spurt that included a three-point play by Dickinson.

Maryland clawed back to 60-59 before the Wolverines peeled off 13 straight points to decide the issue.

Early on, Michigan dominated, taking a 16-7 lead while Ayala made his first three shots and his teammates went 0 for 8.

It was 25-16 when Maryland coach Mark Turgeon walked the sideline to midcourt and exchanged words with Wolverines coach Juwan Howard. The referees stepped in and called a technical foul on each team.

The fray seemed to ignite the Terps, who followed a free throw by Dickinson with a 13-4 run to close to 30-29.

Minutes later, Turgeon was called for a technical foul after he pulled off his mask to argue a foul call. And not long after that, Dickinson received a technical for pointing at the Terrapins' bench after sinking a hook in the lane.

Michigan was 15 for 16 at the line in the first half and Maryland was 3 for 4, which offset the Terrapins 9-for-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

MORSELL OUT

The Terrapins lost starting guard Darryl Morsell late in the first half when he was struck in the side of his head by an elbow under the basket. He was treated on the sideline and did not return.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Dickinson is a force in the middle who can carry the Wolverines a long way this season.

Maryland: The Terrapins didn't win, but their strong performance — combined with the upset at Wisconsin — shows they can compete with the big boys in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Returns home to face No. 19 Northwestern on Sunday night.

Maryland: Hits the road for the third time in four games, at Indiana on Monday night.