Gee scores 20 to carry Austin Peay past Tennessee St. 68-59

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Reginald Gee had 20 points as Austin Peay got past Tennessee State 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Terry Taylor had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Austin Peay (6-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Mike Peake added 10 points.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 13 points for the Tigers (1-5, 0-3).

Mark Freeman, the Tigers’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

