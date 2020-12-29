Thomas’ career-high 32 points sends LSU past Texas A&M

Cameron Thomas scored a career-high 32 points and Darius Days scored 18 with 10 rebounds, and LSU beat Texas A&M 77-54 on Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The true freshman Thomas now has five, 20-plus point scoring efforts this season — the most in the nation at the Division I level. He entered as the nation's 10th-leading scorer.

Trendon Watford's layup with 12:41 before halftime put LSU up 13-12 and it never trailed again. Days sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around one from Thomas and LSU used the 9-0 spurt for a 28-18 lead. The Tigers led 41-27 at halftime on 53.3% shooting (16 for 30).

LSU (6-1, 1-0) emerged from the break to outscore Texas A&M 23-15 over the first 10 minutes of the second half, and Jalen Cook's 3 with 10:05 remaining made it a 64-42 advantage.

Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with 17 points and Emanuel Miller 14.

The Tigers have won seven straight against Texas A&M (5-1, 1-1) and leads the series 25-18.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies host Auburn at College Station, Texas on Saturday

LSU: The Tigers head to Gainesville, Florida and face Florida on Saturday.