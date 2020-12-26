Oladapo leads Oakland over Detroit 77-75 in OT

Daniel Oladapo had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Micah Parrish had an offensive rebound and putback with two seconds left to lift Oakland to a 77-75 overtime win over Detroit on Saturday, snapping the Golden Grizzlies’ season-opening nine-game losing streak — the longest to start a season in program history.

Oakland (1-9, 1-2 Horizon League) had lost 10 consecutive games dating to last season, which had been the sixth longest losing streak in the nation. The Grizzlies have won eight in a row against Detroit.

Parrish had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies. Trey Townsend added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Moore had eight points and 12 assists.

Bul Kuol scored a career-high 28 points for the Titans (1-6, 0-3). Antoine Davis added 18 points.

Davis missed a potential winning shot as time expired.

