White, Fryer lead Texas A&M-CC over Paul Quinn 59-35
Jalen White registered 18 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat NAIA-member Paul Quinn 59-35 on Tuesday.
Simeon Fryer added 17 points and six rebounds for the Islanders, and Perry Francois chipped in 12 points and three blocks.
Nolan Bertain had seven rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-6). The Islanders have yet to defeat a Division I-member opponent
Spencer McElway had 15 points for the Tigers. Anei Anei added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
The two teams play each other again on Wednesday.
