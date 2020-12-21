Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Wood scores 18 to lift Belmont past Evansville 72-63

The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Belmont to a 72-63 win over Evansville on Monday night.

Luke Smith had 14 points for Belmont (8-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Nick Muszynski added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had 10 points.

Samari Curtis had 19 points for the Purple Aces (2-4). Noah Frederking added 11 points. Shamar Givance had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

College Sports

Georgia State tops College of Charleston 72-55 for 6-1 start

December 21, 2020 9:49 PM

College Sports

Baxter scores 22 to lead Morgan St. past Delaware 65-59

December 21, 2020 9:42 PM

College Sports

Polite helps No. 21 Florida State beat Gardner-Webb 72-59

December 21, 2020 9:39 PM

College Sports

Georgia St. tops Coll. Of Charleston 72-55

December 21, 2020 9:37 PM

College Sports

Endicott lifts North Florida past Edward Waters 98-71

December 21, 2020 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service