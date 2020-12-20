FIU squares off against Carver College

Carver College vs. Florida International (5-2)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. The freshman Bryson Scott has scored 21 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 6.4 over his last five games. Antonio Daye, Jr., a junior, is averaging 19.2 points and 6.4 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida International has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Radshad Davis, Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan and Eric Lovett have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this year and 55 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Daye, has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last five games. Daye, has accounted for 33 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International went 6-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Panthers offense scored 77.5 points per matchup across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25