Lipscomb faces Crowley’s Ridge College

Crowley's Ridge College vs. Lipscomb (3-5)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set to battle the Pioneers of Crowley's Ridge College. Lipscomb is coming off a 61-45 win at home against Trevecca Nazarene in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists this year for Lipscomb. Romeao Ferguson has complemented Asadullah with 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. Asadullah has 28 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bisons scored 66.5 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25