Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

CS Bakersfield tops Saint Katherine 87-46

The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Taze Moore came off the bench to score 19 points to lead Cal State Bakersfield to an 87-46 win over Saint Katherine on Saturday.

Shaun Williams had 17 points for Cal State Bakersfield (3-2). Shawn Stith added 10 points.

Darius Jackson had 10 points for the Firebirds, who have now lost seven games in a row to start the season

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

Illinois hires Bret Bielema as its next football coach, replacing Lovie Smith on a 6-year deal

Football

Matt Baker: Warts and all, the college football season has been a success

Men's Basketball

On day Seth Towns debuts, freshman come up big as Ohio State beats UCLA

Football

Jon Wilner: Yogi Roth’s vital behind-the-scenes Pac-12 role in a season like no other

Football

Paul Sullivan: Clemson avenges loss to Notre Dame with a 34-10 rout in the ACC title game — and now the Irish must await their playoff fate

Football

College Football Playoff semifinal at Rose Bowl on the verge of being relocated

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service