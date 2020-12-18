Macon Telegraph Logo
Collins scores 22 to lift Davidson past Rhode Island 67-58

The Associated Press

KINGSTON, R.I.

Carter Collins had 22 points as Davidson defeated Rhode Island 67-58 on Friday night.

The game marked the first Atlantic 10 Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Hyunjung Lee had 16 points for Davidson (4-3). Kellan Grady added 11 points. Luka Brajkovic had 10 points.

Malik Martin scored a career-high 20 points for the Rams (3-5). Makhel Mitchell added 12 points. Fatts Russell had six assists.

