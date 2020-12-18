Macon Telegraph Logo
College Sports

Udeze, Etienne lead Wichita St. over Emporia State 73-57

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan.

Morris Udeze had 18 points and three blocks as Wichita State topped Emporia State 73-57 on Friday night. Tyson Etienne added 14 points for the Shockers, and Ricky Council IV chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

Dexter Dennis had six rebounds for Wichita State (3-2).

Jumah’Ri Turner had 18 points for the Hornets.

