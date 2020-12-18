No. 15 Fla St. battles UCF

Central Florida (1-1) vs. No. 15 Florida State (4-0)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Florida State hosts Central Florida in an early season matchup. Florida State won at home against Georgia Tech 74-61 on Tuesday, while Central Florida came up short in an 80-58 game at Michigan on Dec. 12.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida State's M.J. Walker has averaged 16.8 points while Scottie Barnes has put up 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. For the Knights, Brandon Mahan has averaged 16.5 points and two steals while Isaiah Adams has put up 10 points and two steals.MIGHTY MAHAN: Mahan has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has scored 78 points per game and allowed 64.3 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Florida has scored 60.5 points and allowed 67.5 points over its last five games. Florida State has averaged 78 points and given up 64.3 over its last five.

