Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Jeffries, Marble II carry Wyoming over Omaha 82-78

The Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo.

Drake Jeffries had 19 points as Wyoming narrowly beat Nebraska Omaha 82-78 on Thursday night.

Kwane Marble II added 17 points for the Cowboys (6-1), who won their fifth straight, while Marcus Williams chipped in 15. Hunter Maldonado had 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Wanjang Tut scored a career-high 27 points plus nine rebounds and four blocks for the Mavericks (2-7). Matt Pile added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Ayo Akinwole had 14 points and six rebounds.

Akinwole hit a 3-pointer to pull Omaha within 77-76 with 1:03 to play but the Cowboys scored the next five on six free throws. The Mavericks missed to key free throws before adding a late bucket.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

Steve Hummer: Alabama-Florida SEC Championship game a study in sturdy quarterbacks

Football

Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh, AD Warde Manuel have end-of-year meeting, talk contract

Football

Maryland football season ends after Saturday’s game vs. Michigan State is canceled due to second coronavirus outbreak

Football

Shannon Ryan: What’s on the line when Northwestern faces Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game? Respect — and maybe a good steakhouse meal.

Football

UCLA will decline invitation to bowl game even if eligible

Women's Basketball

Mike Anthony: Geno Auriemma, coaching in front of cardboard cutouts, can’t yet wrap his mind around the absurdity of 2020 college basketball settings

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service