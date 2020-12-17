Boston College tight end Hunter Long declares for NFL draft

Georgia Tech defensive backs Tre Swilling, bottom, and Wesley Walker, right, tackle Boston College tight end Hunter Long during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

Boston College junior Hunter Long, who led all tight ends in yards receiving and catches this season, has declared his eligibility for the NFL draft.

“We could not be happier and more supportive of Hunter’s decision to enter the NFL draft,” coach Jeff Hafley said. “Hunter has been a terrific ambassador on and off the field for our program and we can’t wait to watch him play on Sundays.”

A New Hampshire native, Long finished with 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. His 57 receptions in 2020 is second in school history only to Pete Mitchell’s 66 in 1993.

Long also totaled 685 yards and five touchdowns this year to help the Eagles finish their season at 6-5.