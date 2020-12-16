Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Seattle squares off against College of Idaho

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

College of Idaho vs. Seattle (4-4)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Redhawks are set to battle the Coyotes of NAIA member College of Idaho. Seattle is coming off an 89-40 win at home over Northwest University in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Darrion Trammell has averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Redhawks, while Riley Grigsby has accounted for 17.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Trammell has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Trammell has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle went 5-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Redhawks scored 65.3 points per matchup across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

College Sports

Valpo faces Purdue Northwest

December 16, 2020 8:01 PM

College Sports

Wyoming puts streak on line vs Nebraska Omaha

December 16, 2020 8:01 PM

College Sports

Nebraska battles Doane

December 16, 2020 8:01 PM

College Sports

NM looks to remain undefeated when battling LeTourneau

December 16, 2020 8:01 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service