Vrankic carries Santa Clara past Fresno Pacific 88-65

Josip Vrankic had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead six Santa Clara players in double figures as the Broncos routed Fresno Pacific 88-65 on Tuesday night.

Keshawn Justice added 15 points for the Broncos, who have started the season with six straight wins. Giordan Williams chipped in 13, Guglielmo Caruso scored 12, Jaden Bediako had 12 and DJ Mitchel 10. Justice also had 11 rebounds and six assists.

Garrett Cook had 14 points off the bench for the Division II Sunbirds. Spencer Heimerdinger added five assists.

