Murray carries Central Michigan past St. Francis (Ill) 91-39

The Associated Press

MT. PLEASANT, Mich.

Meikkel Murray had 15 points and eight rebounds as Central Michigan easily beat St. Francis (Ill.) 91-39 on Monday.

Caleb Huffman had 11 points for Central Michigan (3-3). Ralph Bissainthe added 10 points and Travon Broadway Jr. had six rebounds.

Carter Fayhee had seven points for the Fighting Saints.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

