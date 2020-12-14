Murray carries Central Michigan past St. Francis (Ill) 91-39

Meikkel Murray had 15 points and eight rebounds as Central Michigan easily beat St. Francis (Ill.) 91-39 on Monday.

Caleb Huffman had 11 points for Central Michigan (3-3). Ralph Bissainthe added 10 points and Travon Broadway Jr. had six rebounds.

Carter Fayhee had seven points for the Fighting Saints.

