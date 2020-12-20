AP coverage advisory on bowl day, college football awards

Editors:

To help you with planning, below are some of AP's coverage plans tied to the college football postseason, including awards and bowl game selection day. The plan is subject to change and may be updated. Please contact Dave Zelio (dzelio@ap.org) with any questions. All times EST.

BOWL SELECTION DAY

FBC--COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

An overview of who’s in, who’s out, and controversies in a college football season dominated by the pandemic. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. Announcement scheduled for approximately 12:30 p.m. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 7 p.m. Dec. 20.

With:

— FBC--ROSE BOWL (CFP semifinal). By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 p.m.

— FBC--SUGAR BOWL (CFP semifinal). By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 p.m.

— FBC--ORANGE BOWL. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 p.m.

— FBC--COTTON BOWL. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 p.m.

— FBC--FIESTA BOWL. By John Marshall. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 p.m.

— FBC--PEACH BOWL. By Charles Odum. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 p.m.

— Other separates on merit.

— Capsules for every bowl, approximately 250 words each.

TOP 25 POLL

The final regular season Top 25 poll will be released by midday Dec. 20. The final poll of the season will be sent following the College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 11.

AWARDS/HONORS (all released at noon unless otherwise specified)

— AP All-ACC football team. Approximately 400 words, photos. Monday, Dec. 21.

— AP All-Big Ten football team. 400 words, photos. Tuesday, Dec. 22.

— AP All-SEC football team. 400 words, photos. Wednesday, Dec. 23.

— AP All-Big 12 football team. 400 words, photos. Thursday, Dec. 24.

— AP All-Pac-12 football team. 400 words, photos. Friday, Dec. 25.

— AP All-America team. Monday, Dec. 28. 400 words, photos. By Ralph D. Russo.

— AP Player of the Year. Tuesday, Dec. 29. 600 words, photos. By Ralph D. Russo.

— AP Coach of the Year. Wednesday, Dec. 30. 600 words, photos. By Ralph D. Russo.

— Heisman Trophy award, approximately 7 p.m., Jan. 5. 650 words, photos. By Ralph D. Russo.

AP Sports